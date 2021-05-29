UrduPoint.com
China's Weekly Coastal Bulk Freight Index Falls

Sat 29th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :China's coastal bulk freight market saw a decrease in general demand in the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight fell 5 percent week on week to 1,295.

46, the SSE said.

The coal sub-index went down 6.8 percent to 1,346.47, and the sub-index for metal minerals lost 2.9 percent to 1,280.28.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001 under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport to reflect the fluctuations of the Chinese coastal transport market.

