China's Weekly Coastal Bulk Freight Index Rises

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China's weekly coastal bulk freight index rises

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :China's coastal bulk freight index went up in the week ending on June 21, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight rose 2.3 percent week on week to 970.

31, the SSE said.

According to the data, the coal sub-index went up 3.9 percent to 942.94.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, to reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.

