China's Weekly Export Container Shipping Index Edges Up

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

China's weekly export container shipping index edges up

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :China's index of export container transport edged up in the past week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 3,157.6, up 1.

9 percent from a week earlier, according to the exchange.

The sub-reading for the Southeast Asia Service led the gain with a week-on-week rise of 7.4 percent.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

