China's Weekly Export Container Shipping Index Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

China's weekly export container shipping index down

SHANGHAI, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :China's index of export container transport declined in the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) went down 2.5 percent to 2,830.11 from the previous week, according to the exchange.

The sub-index for the Persian Gulf/Red Sea service led the decrease with a week-on-week drop of 6.7 percent.

Bucking the trend, the sub-reading for the South Africa service rose 1 percent from a week earlier.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

