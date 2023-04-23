SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :China's index of export container transport declined in the week ending on April 21, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) went down 0.8 percent to 934.39 from the previous week, according to the exchange.

The sub-index for the Australia/New Zealand service led to a decrease with a week-on-week drop of 9.1 percent.

Bucking the trend, the sub-reading for the Persian Gulf/Red Sea service rose 14 percent from a week earlier.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe based on data from 22 international carriers.