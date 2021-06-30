BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :China's farm-produce prices fell last week, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

From June 21 to June 27, the overall price of farm produce decreased 1.3 percent on a weekly basis.

The wholesale price of pork lost 7.1 percent week on week to 19.53 Yuan (about 3 U.S. Dollars) per kg. The wholesale price of mutton edged down 0.8 percent, and that of beef stayed flat.

The wholesale price of eggs lost 1.5 percent on a weekly basis, and that of chicken rose 0.4 percent week on week.

The average wholesale prices of 30 types of vegetables went up 1.2 percent from a week earlier.

Food accounts for approximately one-third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

The CPI rose 1.3 percent year on year in May, up from the 0.9-percent growth rate in April, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.