UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Weekly Farm-produce Prices Edge Down

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

China's weekly farm-produce prices edge down

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :China's farm-produce prices fell last week, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

From June 21 to June 27, the overall price of farm produce decreased 1.3 percent on a weekly basis.

The wholesale price of pork lost 7.1 percent week on week to 19.53 Yuan (about 3 U.S. Dollars) per kg. The wholesale price of mutton edged down 0.8 percent, and that of beef stayed flat.

The wholesale price of eggs lost 1.5 percent on a weekly basis, and that of chicken rose 0.4 percent week on week.

The average wholesale prices of 30 types of vegetables went up 1.2 percent from a week earlier.

Food accounts for approximately one-third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

The CPI rose 1.3 percent year on year in May, up from the 0.9-percent growth rate in April, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Related Topics

China Price April May June Commerce From

Recent Stories

Israeli foreign minister says ‘they’re here to ..

19 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to launch a second national airline

48 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 27 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

Being a mother for working women is not easy, says ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 979 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

1 hour ago

WB provides $800mn Program Support to Pakistan to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.