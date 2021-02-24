(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Farm produce prices in China retreated last week, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Wednesday.

From Feb. 15 to 21, the overall price of farm produce decreased by 2.8 percent on a weekly basis.

The wholesale price of pork fell 5.9 percent week on week to 42.29 Yuan (about 6.54 U.S. Dollars) per kg. The wholesale price of mutton went up 0.1 percent, while that of beef gained 0.

3 percent.

The wholesale price of eggs fell 2.4 percent on a weekly basis and that of chicken edged up 0.1 percent week on week.

The average wholesale prices of 30 types of vegetables went down 5.8 percent from a week earlier.

Food accounts for about one third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

The CPI declined 0.3 percent year on year in January, down from a 0.2-percent increase in December last year, official data showed.