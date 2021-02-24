UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Weekly Farm Produce Prices Retreat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

China's weekly farm produce prices retreat

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Farm produce prices in China retreated last week, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Wednesday.

From Feb. 15 to 21, the overall price of farm produce decreased by 2.8 percent on a weekly basis.

The wholesale price of pork fell 5.9 percent week on week to 42.29 Yuan (about 6.54 U.S. Dollars) per kg. The wholesale price of mutton went up 0.1 percent, while that of beef gained 0.

3 percent.

The wholesale price of eggs fell 2.4 percent on a weekly basis and that of chicken edged up 0.1 percent week on week.

The average wholesale prices of 30 types of vegetables went down 5.8 percent from a week earlier.

Food accounts for about one third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

The CPI declined 0.3 percent year on year in January, down from a 0.2-percent increase in December last year, official data showed.

Related Topics

China Price January December Commerce From

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

29 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

30 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

45 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

54 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

60 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.