China's Weekly Farm-produce Prices Rise Slightly

Wed 13th October 2021

China's weekly farm-produce prices rise slightly

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :China's farm-produce prices rose slightly last week, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

From Oct. 4 to 10, the overall price of farm produces edged up 0.2 percent on a weekly basis.

The average wholesale prices of 30 types of vegetables went up 4.1 percent from a week earlier.

The wholesale price of pork dropped 2.8 percent week on week to 16.62 Yuan (about 2.6 U.S. Dollars) per kg.

The wholesale price of beef went down 0.2 percent, and that of mutton went up 0.1 percent.

The wholesale price of eggs decreased 2.6 percent on a weekly basis, and that of chicken remained flat week on week.

Food accounts for approximately one-third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

The CPI rose 0.8 percent year on year in August, lower than the 1 percent year-on-year growth recorded in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

