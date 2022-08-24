NEW YORK, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :China's Wu Yibing beat Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania to advance to the second round of the US Open qualifiers on Tuesday.

Competing in his first senior Grand Slam, Wu defeated Berankis 6-4, 6-3, and will now play Stefano Travaglia of Italy.

Wu won the boys' singles and doubles championships at the US Open in 2017.

"Returning to the US Open, I feel that I should have come back here a long time ago," said Wu. "I'm really happy that many Chinese fans came and cheered me on." Wu said his opponent played well and gave him much pressure on the baseline. "The match was fierce and I did better in serves, key points and seizing opportunities."China's Yuan Yue and Zhu Lin also won in straight sets and advanced to the second round of the women's qualifiers.

The 2022 US Open qualifiers take place from August 23 to 26, and the main draw begins on August 29.