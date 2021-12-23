UrduPoint.com

China's Wuhan Launches Its 1,000th China-Europe Freight Train

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, launched its 1,000th China-Europe freight train on Wednesday morning, said the local transport authorities.

The train carrying electronic components, daily necessities, and epidemic prevention materials produced by the enterprises in the province departed from the city's Wujiashan Station and headed for the German city of Duisburg.

Since the city launched its first China-Europe freight train on Oct. 24, 2012, Wuhan has developed 29 cross-border routes, covering more than 70 cities in over 30 countries across the Eurasian continent.

All the staff at the station overcame difficulties, especially in time pressure and heavy workloads, to ensure the operation of the trains, said Hu Yiqiang, head of the Wujiashan Station.

On May 9, 2020, Wuhan launched its first special train to carry epidemic prevention materials, departing for Belgrade, Serbia.

