China's Wuhan Raises COVID-19 Death Toll By 1,290, Up 50%: Govt

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:40 AM

China's Wuhan raises COVID-19 death toll by 1,290, up 50%: govt

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan on Friday abruptly raised its death toll by 50 percent to a total of 3,869, admitting that many cases were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely.

The adjustment, detailed in a social media posting by the city government, adds 1,290 deaths to the tally in Wuhan, where the global pandemic emerged and which has suffered the vast majority of China's fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

