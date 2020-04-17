Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan on Friday abruptly raised its death toll by 50 percent to a total of 3,869, admitting that many cases were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely.

The adjustment, detailed in a social media posting by the city government, adds 1,290 deaths to the tally in Wuhan, where the global pandemic emerged and which has suffered the vast majority of China's fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.