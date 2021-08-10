(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The central Chinese city of Wuhan reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the municipal health commission told a press briefing on Tuesday.

Since Aug. 2, the city has reported a total of 73 confirmed and asymptomatic corona-virus infections.

Wuhan has completed a round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence.