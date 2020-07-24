UrduPoint.com
China's Wuhan Zall Set For Emotional Return As Coronavirus-hit Season Starts

Suzhou, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Wuhan Zall will make a poignant return to action when the delayed Chinese Super League season kicks off on Saturday, having endured 104 days in exile because of the coronavirus.

The central Chinese city was ground zero for the virus before it spread worldwide and its football clubwas locked out, stranded in Spain and then quarantined in southern China.

Wuhan itself was placed on a strict lockdown in January lasting more than two months and the team's Spanish coach said Friday he hopes his players can bring some cheer to their fans.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

