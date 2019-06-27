UrduPoint.com
China's Xi Arrives For High-stakes G20 Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:30 AM

China's Xi arrives for high-stakes G20 summit

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived Thursday in Osaka on the eve of a crunch G20 summit likely to be dominated by a long-running trade fight with the United States.

Xi is expected to hold trade talks with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the two-day meeting starting Friday but analysts see a temporary tariff truce as a more likely outcome than a game-changing breakthrough.

