(@FahadShabbir)

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived Thursday in Osaka on the eve of a crunch G20 summit likely to be dominated by a long-running trade fight with the United States.

Xi is expected to hold trade talks with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the two-day meeting starting Friday but analysts see a temporary tariff truce as a more likely outcome than a game-changing breakthrough.