UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Holds Call With Ukraine's Zelensky

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

China's Xi holds call with Ukraine's Zelensky

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone on Wednesday, Beijing and Kyiv said, the first call between the two leaders since the start of Russia's invasion.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping," Zelensky said on Twitter.

"I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," he wrote.

Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said on Facebook that the two had "an almost one hour-long telephone conversation".

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that during the call Xi told Zelensky "talks and negotiation" were the "only way out" of the war.

"On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China has always stood on the side of peace and its core position is to promote peace talks," CCTV reported Xi as saying.

According to a readout of the call, reported by CCTV, Xi said China "will neither watch the fire from the other side, nor add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the crisis to profit".

"When dealing with the nuclear issue, all parties concerned should remain calm and restrained, truly focus on the future and destiny of themselves and all mankind, and jointly manage and control the crisis," Xi said.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Russia China Facebook Twitter Nuclear Beijing All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan conti ..

Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan continuing

11 minutes ago
 600 chess players from all around the world to gat ..

600 chess players from all around the world to gather in Abu Dhabi Chess Festiva ..

14 minutes ago
 Ruling coalition parties decide to keep open doors ..

Ruling coalition parties decide to keep open doors of dialogue with PTI

16 minutes ago
 Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 to dis ..

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 to discuss current issues, future mi ..

29 minutes ago
 Gargash meets German official

Gargash meets German official

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate need for maintaining pea ..

Pakistan, China reiterate need for maintaining peace in region

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.