Open Menu

China's Xi Meets Algeria's Tebboune, Vows To Deepen Exchanges, Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

China's Xi meets Algeria's Tebboune, vows to deepen exchanges, cooperation

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hosted visiting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for bilateral talks in Beijing, pledging to "deepen exchanges and cooperation." "Sixty-five years ago, China and Algeria were brought together by the common cause of opposing imperialism and colonialism and seeking national independence and liberation," Xi told Tebboune during the meeting held at the Great Hall of the People.

"Since then, the two countries have helped each other through thick and thin and forged a friendship that has gone from strength to strength," he added, according to Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry.

At Xi's invitation, Tebboune is making his first trip to Beijing since taking office in December 2019.

The Algerian president arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on Monday for the five-day visit.

Xi also assured Tebboune that China is ready to work with Algeria to "carry forward the longstanding friendship, strengthen strategic communication, and deepen exchanges and cooperation, to make steady and sustained progress in the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership."The visit comes after Algeria and China signed another strategic agreement last November, set to run until 2026 to strengthen communications and bilateral relations.

China and Algeria upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014, becoming the first Arab country to do so, with annual bilateral trade of around $7 billion.

Related Topics

China Visit Beijing Progress Independence Algeria November December 2019 From Agreement Billion Arab Xi Jinping Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says P ..

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says PM Shehbaz

7 minutes ago
 Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

1 hour ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

2 hours ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

2 hours ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

3 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

3 hours ago
France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

3 hours ago
 SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

3 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

4 hours ago
 ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous