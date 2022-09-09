UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Offers 'sincere Sympathies' To Britain After Queen's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 10:50 AM

China's Xi offers 'sincere sympathies' to Britain after queen's death

Beijing, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday offered "sincere sympathies to the British government and people" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Xi Jinping, representing the Chinese government and the Chinese people, as well as in his own name, expresses deep condolences," a statement said. "Her passing is a great loss to the British people." The British queen died at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday at the age of 96.

The statement, released on Chinese state media, noted the queen was the first British monarch to visit China and praised the longevity of her reign as the longest-serving monarch in British history.

"Xi Jinping stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-UK relations," that statement said, adding he was "willing to work with King Charles III... to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples."

Related Topics

China Visit Died Media Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

10 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

10 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

10 hours ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.