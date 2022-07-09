Beijing, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the death of former leader Shinzo Abe, state media reported.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and in his own name, Xi Jinping expressed deep condolences over the untimely death of former prime minister Shinzo Abe and condolences to his relatives," state broadcaster CCTV said.

"I am deeply saddened by his sudden passing," it reported Xi as saying, adding that he and wife Peng Liyuan had sent a separate message of condolence to Abe's widow, Akie Abe.