China's Xi To Go To Russia On First Visit Since Ukraine Invasion

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China's Xi to go to Russia on first visit since Ukraine invasion

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Moscow next week, where he will hold talks with his strategic ally Vladimir Putin just over a year into Russia's war in Ukraine.

Xi will be in Russia from Monday to Wednesday, Beijing's foreign ministry and the Kremlin said on Friday.

China's foreign ministry called Xi's trip "a visit for peace" that aimed to "practice true multilateralism... improve global governance and make contributions to the development and progress of the world".

The two leaders would exchange views on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference.

"At present, changes not seen in a century are rapidly evolving, and the world has entered a new period of turmoil," he said.

"China will uphold its objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks."

