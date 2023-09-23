Hangzhou, China, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad on Friday afternoon, state media reported.

"On the afternoon of September 22, President Xi Jinping will meet with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, who is in China to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou," state broadcaster CCTV said.

Assad on Thursday began his first official trip to China in almost two decades as the Arab leader seeks financial support to help rebuild his devastated country.

China is one of only a handful of countries outside the middle East that Assad has visited since the 2011 start of a civil war that has killed more than half a million people, displaced millions more, and battered Syria's infrastructure and industry.

China's foreign ministry said Thursday his visit will take ties to a "new level".

"China and Syria have a traditional and deep friendship," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

"We believe that President Bashar Al-Assad's visit will further deepen mutual political trust and cooperation in various fields between the two countries," she added.