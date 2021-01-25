UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xi Warns Davos World Economic Forum Against 'new Cold War'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

China's Xi warns Davos World Economic Forum against 'new Cold War'

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping warned global leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum Monday against starting a "new Cold War", and urged global unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division," said Xi, adding that confrontation will lead to a "dead end".

Related Topics

Dead World China Lead Unity Foods Limited Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

1 minute ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

31 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

31 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

45 minutes ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

48 minutes ago

2 injured in firework blast in faisalabad

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.