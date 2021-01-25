(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping warned global leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum Monday against starting a "new Cold War", and urged global unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division," said Xi, adding that confrontation will lead to a "dead end".