XIAMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :East China's Xiamen City recorded robust trade growth with ASEAN countries in the first four months of 2022, according to Xiamen Customs.

The city's total import and export value with ASEAN countries hit 52.3 billion Yuan (about 7.74 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to April, up 15.1 percent, year on year.

Exports rose 9.1 percent year on year to 21.09 billion yuan, while imports increased 19.6 percent to 31.21 billion yuan.

During the period, among ASEAN countries, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand were the top three trading partners of Xiamen, whose trade volume with the city amounted to 19.

04 billion yuan, 9.64 billion yuan, and 6.87 billion yuan, up 29.1 percent, 21.4 percent, and 24.5 percent, respectively.

Mechanical and electrical products, coal, and agricultural products were the main imported commodities over this period, while exports were mainly mechanical and electrical goods and labor-intensive products.