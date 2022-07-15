UrduPoint.com

China's Xi'an To Resume Passenger Flights To Tokyo

Published July 15, 2022

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) APP):China Eastern Airlines will resume passenger-flight services between Xi'an, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Tokyo, Japan starting July 19, the company's branch in Xi'an said Friday.

A round-trip flight, operated by an Airbus A330 aircraft, is scheduled for every Tuesday.

The outbound flight is scheduled to leave Xi'an at 8:45 a.m. Beijing time and arrive in Tokyo at about 1:55 p.m. local time.

The return flight will take off from Tokyo at 2:55 p.m. local time, and then arrive in Xi'an at 6:50 p.m. Beijing time.

The flight will be China Eastern Airlines' first international passenger flight to resume in Xi'an since December 2021.

