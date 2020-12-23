UrduPoint.com
China's Xinjiang Reports No New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 23rd December 2020

URUMQI, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday, the regional health commission said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the region had no existing confirmed cases and four asymptomatic cases were all in the Gaochang District of Turpan City, according to the commission.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

