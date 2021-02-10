(@FahadShabbir)

CHINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The China-developed Y-12F general aircraft has successfully completed flight tests on its airborne geophysical prospecting capabilities, its developer announced Wednesday.

The time-domain Y-12F aircraft on Feb. 6 completed flight tests on its airborne electromagnetic survey capacity, which fully verify its airborne geo-prospecting capabilities, said the China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC).

It marked a major achievement of the key national project using fixed-wing aircraft to conduct airborne geophysical prospecting. It will also boost the nation's development in this sector, the AVIC said.

The flight tests were conducted at an airport in Songyuan, in northeast China's Jilin Province. During the flight tests totaling more than 30 hours, China's first fixed-wing airborne system for deep electromagnetic surveys was fully verified, said the Chinese plane-maker.