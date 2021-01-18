(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Yan Bingtao stunned four-time world champion John Higgins to win the prestigious Masters title on Sunday, becoming the tournament's youngest winner in 26 years.

The 20-year-old Yan, who wasn't even born when Higgins won the first of his two Masters in 1999, clinched a 10-8 victory in the final.

He trailed his 45-year-old opponent 5-3 and then 7-5 in the best of 19-frame championship match but battled back to lay the foundation for his triumph with a composed break of 64 in the 18th frame.

Ronnie O'Sullivan was just 19 when he became the Masters' youngest ever winner with victory, also over Higgins, in the 1995 final.

Sadly for Yan, there were no fans on site at the venue in Milton Keynes due to Covid-19 restrictions.