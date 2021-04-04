UrduPoint.com
China's Yunnan Reports 10 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

China's Yunnan reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

KUNMING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported 10 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic case on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

All confirmed and asymptomatic cases were found in the border city of Ruili during a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign, the commission said.

As of Saturday, 36 confirmed cases and 51 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

