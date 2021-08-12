UrduPoint.com

China's Yunnan Reports 3 Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

KUNMING, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported three locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and five imported ones on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

The locally transmitted cases were all discovered in the border city of Ruili.

All the imported confirmed cases arrived in Yunnan from Myanmar through land checkpoints.

One imported asymptomatic case arriving from Laos was also found.

They tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while under quarantine. All the cases have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

By the end of Wednesday, there were 357 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Yunnan, including 53 locally transmitted cases and 304 imported ones. There were also 30 asymptomatic cases, among whom 29 were imported.

