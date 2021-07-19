UrduPoint.com
China's Yunnan Reports Nearly 60 Pct Growth In Foreign Trade In H1

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

China's Yunnan reports nearly 60 pct growth in foreign trade in H1

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Yunnan Province saw its foreign trade up 58.4 percent in the first half (H1) of 2021, local authorities said Monday.

The total import and export values reached nearly 150 billion Yuan (about 23.14 billion U.S.

Dollars) in the period, according to the provincial statistics bureau.

Exports soared to more than 82 billion yuan, marking an approximate increase of 1.17 fold from the same period last year, while imports increased 19.1 percent year on year to about 67.3 billion yuan.

The province also witnessed its GDP grow 12 percent to more than 1.27 trillion yuan in the first six months of 2021.

