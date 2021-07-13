KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :China's Yunnan Province reported Monday one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case, which was registered in the city of Ruili, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

On Monday, the province also registered six imported cases and one imported asymptomatic case.

By the end of Monday, there were 155 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 60 locally transmitted cases. There were also 21 asymptomatic cases, including one locally transmitted.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since July 4.