KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :China's Yunnan Province reported Tuesday one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case, which was registered in the city of Ruili, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the province also registered 10 imported cases.

By the end of Tuesday, there were 164 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 61 locally transmitted cases. There were also 20 asymptomatic cases, including one locally transmitted.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since July 4.