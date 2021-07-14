UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Yunnan Reports One New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

China's Yunnan reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :China's Yunnan Province reported Tuesday one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case, which was registered in the city of Ruili, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the province also registered 10 imported cases.

By the end of Tuesday, there were 164 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 61 locally transmitted cases. There were also 20 asymptomatic cases, including one locally transmitted.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since July 4.

Related Topics

China Myanmar July Border

Recent Stories

Bigger Celebrations, Bigger Offers! OPPO F19 and A ..

37 minutes ago

Moonis Elahi's appointment to the federal cabinet ..

40 minutes ago

Sheikh Saud honours outstanding graduates in Umm A ..

50 minutes ago

Saudi ministry launches awareness campaign for Haj ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1,980 new cases of coronavirus, 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.