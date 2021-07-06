UrduPoint.com
China's Yunnan Reports Three New COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

KUNMING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases in the city of Ruili on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

Two locally transmitted asymptomatic infections were also found in Ruili on Monday, the commission said.

All the confirmed and asymptomatic cases are Myanmar nationals and were found during the all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in Ruili, it said.

The province also reported eight imported confirmed COVID-19 cases and two imported asymptomatic cases from those arriving from overseas.

By the end of Monday, there were 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Yunnan Province, including six locally transmitted cases and 69 imported ones. There were also 15 asymptomatic cases, among who 13 were imported.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, reported dozens of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases during the previous outbreak that began in late March. The resurgence subsided in April amid tightened anti-epidemic measures and several citywide COVID-19 testing campaigns.

