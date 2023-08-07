BEIJING, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :In the first half of this year, the export value of agricultural products in southwest China's Yunnan Province exceeded 6.8 billion Yuan (about 952.6 million U.S. Dollars), ranking first in the western region of China, according to Kunming Customs.

During the period, the export value of fresh-cut flowers and coffee beans both ranked top in the country.

The export value of fruits and vegetables from Yunnan ranked third and fourth in China, respectively, and the export destinations were mainly ASEAN countries, according to the customs authorities. In the first quarter of this year, Yunnan ranked first in the country in terms of overall export clearance time.

According to the customs authorities, more measures will be explored to improve export efficiency, such as setting up green passages for agricultural products and providing professional guidance for enterprises.