China's Yunnan Sees Foreign Trade Up 18.9 Pct In Jan-Nov

Sun 19th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported strong trade growth in the first 11 months of this year.

Yunnan's foreign trade totaled 274.3 billion Yuan (about 43 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to November, up 18.9 percent from a year ago, Kunming Customs said Friday.

The province's exports rose 16.5 percent year on year to 147.3 billion yuan, while imports gained 21.8 percent to about 127 billion yuan.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remained Yunnan's largest trading partner during the 11 months, with trade growing 2.7 percent year on year to 109.7 billion yuan. Among these countries, the province saw its foreign trade with Thailand and Laos surge by 18.2 percent and 18.5 percent year on year respectively.

Notably, the private sector contributed 153.1 billion yuan to foreign trade, up 18.9 percent year on year, accounting for 55.8 percent of the province's total.

