BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Yunnan Province totaled 646.6 billion Yuan (about 100.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of this year, up 5.3 percent year on year, the provincial statistical bureau said Thursday.

The respective added values of Yunnan's Primary, secondary, and tertiary industries were 50.9 billion yuan, 230.2 billion yuan, and 365.4 billion yuan, up 5.3 percent, 7.

6 percent, and 3.9 percent.

The border province's investment in fixed assets underwent rapid growth in Q1. The investment in water conservancy rose 42.8 percent year on year, while the investment in the energy industry surged 80 percent.

Yunnan boasts about a fifth of China's total exploitable green energy resources, ranking second nationwide. It has built 20 large and medium-sized hydro-power stations in the middle and lower reaches of the Jinsha River and Lancang River.