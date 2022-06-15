KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :China's tourism hotspot Yunnan Province will hold a month-long shopping festival starting June 18 in an effort to boost consumption, the provincial commerce department said Wednesday.

Local governments and financial institutions in the southwestern province will issue over 8 million vouchers during the festival, while the commerce department will hand out vouchers worth over 100 million Yuan (14.

81 million U.S. Dollars), said Li Chenyang, head of the commerce department.

Over 100,000 businesses are expected to participate in the shopping festival, offering a variety of promotional events both online and offline.

Yunnan Province boasts rich tourism resources, including five UNESCO world heritage sites, such as the Old Town of Lijiang and the Hani rice terraces. It is also home to over 20 ethnic groups, a fact that appeals to both domestic and foreign tourists.