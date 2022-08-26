(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :China's Zhao Junpeng advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the World Badminton Championships for the first time by beating India's H.S. Prannoy here on Friday.

The 26-year-old Zhao, who upset fifth seed Lee Zii Jia in the round of 16, fought back from one set down to defeat world 18th-ranked Prannoy 19-21, 21-6, 21-18.

Prannoy produced the biggest upset at the tournament by crushing local hero and second seed Kento Momota on Wednesday.

Zhao, who never won a major world event, has claimed a timely and precious achievement for the Chinese team after all-time great Lin Dan and Rio Olympic champion Chen Long retired.

"This is the biggest win of my career," Zhao said. "I won the match because I felt confident. It is a great breakthrough for me." Zhao was knocked out by India's Lakshya Sen in the quarterfinals when he made his debut at the World Championships last year. Sen was eliminated by Prannoy 21-17, 21-16 on Thursday.

Zhao will next take on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who shocked reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-12, 17-21, 21-8.

Zhao said that he has not thought about winning the title.

"Let me think of the semifinal match first," he said.