UrduPoint.com

China's Zhao Reaches Men's Singles Semifinals At Badminton Worlds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

China's Zhao reaches men's singles semifinals at badminton worlds

TOKYO, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :China's Zhao Junpeng advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the World Badminton Championships for the first time by beating India's H.S. Prannoy here on Friday.

The 26-year-old Zhao, who upset fifth seed Lee Zii Jia in the round of 16, fought back from one set down to defeat world 18th-ranked Prannoy 19-21, 21-6, 21-18.

Prannoy produced the biggest upset at the tournament by crushing local hero and second seed Kento Momota on Wednesday.

Zhao, who never won a major world event, has claimed a timely and precious achievement for the Chinese team after all-time great Lin Dan and Rio Olympic champion Chen Long retired.

"This is the biggest win of my career," Zhao said. "I won the match because I felt confident. It is a great breakthrough for me." Zhao was knocked out by India's Lakshya Sen in the quarterfinals when he made his debut at the World Championships last year. Sen was eliminated by Prannoy 21-17, 21-16 on Thursday.

Zhao will next take on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who shocked reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-12, 17-21, 21-8.

Zhao said that he has not thought about winning the title.

"Let me think of the semifinal match first," he said.

Related Topics

India World Thailand China Badminton Singapore Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistanc ..

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected ..

4 minutes ago
 HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

49 minutes ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.