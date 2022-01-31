(@FahadShabbir)

HANGZHOU, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :East China's Zhejiang Province reported 24 confirmed local COVID-19 cases from Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, authorities told a press conference on Monday.

Since the latest resurgence of COVID-19, the province has registered a total of 83 confirmed local cases, all in the provincial capital Hangzhou.

Currently, the province has 12 medium-risk areas for COVID-19 and one high-risk area.