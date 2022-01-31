UrduPoint.com

China's Zhejiang Reports 24 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

China's Zhejiang reports 24 new local COVID-19 cases

HANGZHOU, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :East China's Zhejiang Province reported 24 confirmed local COVID-19 cases from Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, authorities told a press conference on Monday.

Since the latest resurgence of COVID-19, the province has registered a total of 83 confirmed local cases, all in the provincial capital Hangzhou.

Currently, the province has 12 medium-risk areas for COVID-19 and one high-risk area.

