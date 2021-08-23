UrduPoint.com

China's Zhejiang Sees Surging Imports Via Europe Freight Trains

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:50 PM

China's Zhejiang sees surging imports via Europe freight trains

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :East China's Zhejiang Province has seen strong imports growth via the freight train service linking Europe in the first seven months of 2021, local customs said.

In the January-July period, the freight service connecting Yiwu and Jinhua in Zhejiang with cities in Central Asia and Europe handled 26.71 billion Yuan (about 4.1 billion U.S.

Dollars) worth of goods, up 130.7 percent year on year, Hangzhou Customs said.

Imports soared 21.4 times year on year to 6.49 billion yuan, in part fueled by the expanding freight train network covering more parts of Central Asia and Europe.

Apart from raw materials and farm produce, the inbound trains are bringing more mechanical products, consumers goods as well as items for cross-border e-commerce.

Related Topics

Europe China Jinhua Hangzhou From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

UAEU Chancellor congratulates UAEU&#039;s CETL on ..

UAEU Chancellor congratulates UAEU&#039;s CETL on receiving Blackboard Catalyst ..

56 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches &#039;School Lunch Box ..

Ministry of Health launches &#039;School Lunch Box&#039; programme to promote he ..

56 minutes ago
 SPEA signs MoU with Educational Centre for Arabic ..

SPEA signs MoU with Educational Centre for Arabic Studies

56 minutes ago
 29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

2 hours ago
 Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ ..

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign kicks off in Dubai c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.