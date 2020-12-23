(@FahadShabbir)

HANGHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :East China's Zhejiang Province will build 120,000 5G base stations by 2022 and increase its network capacity, local authorities told a press conference Wednesday.

The province will promote the wide application of 5G in industrial manufacturing, urban governance, services related to people's livelihood, culture and entertainment, and other fields, said Li Min, deputy director of the Economy and Information Technology Department of Zhejiang.

Zhejiang had built a total of 15,770 5G base stations as of the end of 2019, according to a report released by the local authorities in May.

The added value of core industries in the digital economy of Zhejiang exceeded 622.89 billion Yuan (about 95.11 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2019, accounting for 10 percent of the province's GDP and up 14.5 percent year on year, the report added.