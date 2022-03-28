Chine mainland records 1,275 confirmed COvid-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland recorded 1,275 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 1,219 linked to local transmissions and 56 from overseas, according to data from the National Health Commission on Monday.

A total of 5,134 new asymptomatic cases were also recorded on Sunday, and 38,649 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation, CGTN reported.

Confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland now total 144,515, with the death toll at 4,638.

The latest tally of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan region is as follows: Hong Kong: 284,081 (42,632 recoveries, 7,252 deaths),Â Macao: 82 (80 recoveries),Â Taiwan: 22,769 (13,742 recoveries, 853 deaths).