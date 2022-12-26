UrduPoint.com

Chinese Academy Of Agricultural Sciences Signs Agreement With United Nations FAO

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences signs agreement with United Nations FAO

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), a national agricultural research organization under the administration of China's agricultural ministry, has signed an Innovation Platform Agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The agreement aims to boost agricultural research, science and technology innovation, as well as promote the transformation and development of agriculture and food systems, according to the CAAS.

The CAAS adheres to the principle of planning and promoting scientific and technological innovation from a global perspective, and enhances national food security via two-way exchanges of scientific and technological resources, said Wu Kongming, president of the CAAS.

Wu has called for offering more Chinese wisdom and solutions for global food and agricultural development.

FAO Representative in China, Carlos Watson, has hailed the FAO's partnership with the CAAS regarding international agricultural cooperation, and said this partnership will be further strengthened through the signing of the FAO-CAAS Innovation Platform Agreement.

The FAO will continue to deepen its cooperation with the CAAS to transform agriculture and food systems in support of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, said Watson.

