UrduPoint.com

Chinese AI Firm IFLYTEK Launches Large Language Model

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Chinese AI firm iFLYTEK launches large language model

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :China's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent speech company iFLYTEK unveiled its AI-powered large language model dubbed "Spark Desk" on Saturday.

The multitask model covers key capabilities including AI-generated content, multi-language understanding, logical reasoning, mathematics and coding, said Liu Qingfeng, chairman of iFLYTEK.

The model has been applied in diverse fields, including education, office systems and the automobile industry.

According to Liu, the first batch of over 3,000 enterprises from 36 industries will deploy the "Spark Desk" model to jointly build the AI ecosystem.

"We hope to develop 'Spark Desk' into an innovation accelerator, an inspiration trigger and everyone's AI assistant, bringing more sense of fulfillment in people's work and life," Liu said.

Related Topics

Education Company From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

1 day ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

1 day ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.