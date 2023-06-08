Chinese airline launches new direct air route linking London, Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) --:China Southern Airlines on Wednesday inaugurated a new direct flight service linking London and Beijing.

The newly opened route operates one flight daily, departing from Heathrow Airport at 10:30 p.m. local time and landing at the Beijing Daxing International Airport after approximately 10 hours of flying.

Upon arrival at the Daxing airport, passengers can connect with flights to various cities in China, such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Xiamen, Chongqing and Changsha, as well as international destinations like Tokyo, Osaka, Tashkent and more.

"We have never landed at the Daxing airport because it was built only a few years ago, and we are looking forward to the experience there," said a passenger surnamed Niu while waiting for check-in.