Chinese Ambassador Shares Seven Buzzwords To Showcase Fast-changing China

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Wednesday shared with Americans seven buzzwords that are currently popular in China to illustrate what is going on in his country.

"The buzzwords I shared with you today reflect the changing and unchanging elements in our values when China experiences rapid economic growth and profound social transformation," said Qin in his keynote speech at the online Forum on Tourism, Hospitality and Cultural Exchange co-hosted by the U.S.-Asia Institute and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The first buzzword Qin mentioned was "People First, Life First," which was widespread during China's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and reflects a deep concern for humanity.

Likewise, "Heroes in Harm's Way" has also gone viral in China, which refers to the everyday heroes who put their mission before their lives and made fearless sacrifices to fight the pandemic, Qin said.

To "Lie Flat" is a term to describe the youngsters who give up ambitions and do the bare minimum to get by, Qin said, adding "lie-flatters" are either people from well-off families or those who believe in whatever comes their way.

"Versailles," originally from the "Palace of Versailles" in French, was borrowed to describe the self-claimed aristocratic spirit. On social media, it is used to label humble-braggers, he said.

"Involution," one of the latest buzzwords in China, indicates irrational or involuntary competitions, while "Double Reduction" is a recent policy formulated by the government to address involution in education, which aims to restore the original purpose of education by restricting capital in the sector, Qin said.

The last buzzword, "Celebrity Fan Clubs," refers to the phenomenon that some celebrities use internet to hype up themselves and cause their fans to admire them in an irrational manner, while such abnormalities stem from a chain of interests dominated by online platforms and the capital that supports them, he said.

In his speech, Qin said that socialism with Chinese characteristics requires material progress and cultural-ethical advancement, adding, "We need to keep fine traditional values, uphold fairness and justice, and not get lost in a market economy.""(Being) rooted in traditional Chinese values is a concern for the common good of humanity," he added.

