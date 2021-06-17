Chinese and Pakistani people have always stood together in face of disaster: CPAFFC

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chinese people's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (APCFA) has sent a letter to All Pakistan China Friendship Association (APCFA) to express condolences to the people of Pakistan over the tragic collision of two trains in Sindh province causing 62 deaths.

According to CPAFFC, in the face of whatever disaster, the people of Pakistan and China have always stood together, hearts linked and hand in hand. Chinese people are ready to offer their full support to help the Pakistani people overcome the disaster. The two countries should further deepen non-governmental cooperation and jointly strengthen the mechanism of emergency prevention and handling, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

In the letter to APCFA President Mohammad Usmani, Chairman of CPAFFC, Lin Songtian said he was shocked and grieved to learn the sad news of the train collision in Ghotki district of Sindh on June 7th, which resulted in heavy casualties.

"On behalf of CPAFFC, I wish to express deepest lament to the victims and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families. May the dead rest in peace and the injured recover soon," he wrote in the letter.

Lin said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. "In this time of grief, we share our feelings and stand firmly with our iron brother. It is believed that the two sides can learn from each other to achieve win-win cooperation and common development and fundamentally prevent similar accidents from happening again" Lin said.

He added: "CPCFFA would like to take the opportunity of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China to mobilize the forces of all parties to comprehensively deepen the friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Pakistan in all fields and boost bilateral friendly cooperation to a new stage."