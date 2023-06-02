Chinese animation studio launches movie featuring Tang Dynasty poets

BEIJING, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Light Chaser Animation, a prominent Chinese animation studio that gained acclaim for the 2019 animated fantasy film "White Snake," has announced its upcoming animated feature "Chang'an San Wan Li," the first installment of its "New Culture" movie series, scheduled for release on July 8.

A trailer for the film, the title of which roughly translates as "Chang'an Thirty Thousand Miles," was release on Friday.

The film follows the heartwarming friendship between Tang Dynasty poets Gao Shi and Li Bai, and portrays the endeavors of ambitious poets pursuing their dreams during this fascinating era of Chinese history.

It offers audiences a glimpse of the magnificent social landscape and brilliant poets of the time, according to the film's official social media account.

The film has already received positive feedback from Chinese social media users for the quality of the animation modelling, with some saying the proportions are consistent with the figures depicted in Tang Dynasty paintings and pottery.