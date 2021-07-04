Chinese astronauts complete first extravehicular activities for space station construction

- Home
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:00 PM
BEIJING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Chinese astronauts have completed extravehicular activities (EVAs) and returned to the space station core module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Sunday.
The first EVAs during the construction of the country's space station were a complete success, the CMSA declared.