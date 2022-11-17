Chinese astronauts install critical instruments at space station during 7th spacewalk

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese astronauts have completed their spacewalk and installed critical instruments at the upcoming space station, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Thursday.

The Shenzhou-14 taikonauts, or Chinese astronauts, Chen Dong and Cai Xuzhe installed connection devices between the China Space Station cabins during the 5.5-hour spacewalk, according to the CMSA. Later, they returned to the space station, while their colleague Liu Yang provided support from inside the cabin.

The trio was launched into space early this year in June on a record-breaking six-month mission. China is building its own T-shaped space station, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Its third and last module – the Mengtian – was launched into space late last month following which the three Chinese astronauts entered it early this month.

During the spacewalk, the Shenzhou-14 taikonauts installed at least two sets of connected devices to link the China Space Station's Wentian, Tianhe, and Mengtian modules. It was the seventh spacewalk operation at the China Space Station, the CMSA told the Chinese daily Global Times.

The taikonauts also elevated the panorama camera outside the Wentian lab module and installed a handrail on the small robotic arm. Earlier, the Shenzhou-14 taikonauts successfully completed their first two extra-vehicular activities (EVA) in September, with the first EVA lasting about seven hours and the second lasting approximately five hours.

The Shenzhou-15 manned spacecraft is expected to launch into space later this month, joining a crew from Shenzhou-14 for the space station's first-ever crew handover.