UrduPoint.com

Chinese Astronauts Install Critical Instruments At Space Station During 7th Spacewalk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Chinese astronauts install critical instruments at space station during 7th spacewalk

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese astronauts have completed their spacewalk and installed critical instruments at the upcoming space station, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Thursday.

The Shenzhou-14 taikonauts, or Chinese astronauts, Chen Dong and Cai Xuzhe installed connection devices between the China Space Station cabins during the 5.5-hour spacewalk, according to the CMSA. Later, they returned to the space station, while their colleague Liu Yang provided support from inside the cabin.

The trio was launched into space early this year in June on a record-breaking six-month mission. China is building its own T-shaped space station, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Its third and last module – the Mengtian – was launched into space late last month following which the three Chinese astronauts entered it early this month.

During the spacewalk, the Shenzhou-14 taikonauts installed at least two sets of connected devices to link the China Space Station's Wentian, Tianhe, and Mengtian modules. It was the seventh spacewalk operation at the China Space Station, the CMSA told the Chinese daily Global Times.

The taikonauts also elevated the panorama camera outside the Wentian lab module and installed a handrail on the small robotic arm. Earlier, the Shenzhou-14 taikonauts successfully completed their first two extra-vehicular activities (EVA) in September, with the first EVA lasting about seven hours and the second lasting approximately five hours.

The Shenzhou-15 manned spacecraft is expected to launch into space later this month, joining a crew from Shenzhou-14 for the space station's first-ever crew handover.

Related Topics

China June September From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

13 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

24 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

28 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

37 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-Fâ€™s leader plea stop Imran Khanâ€™s long march as â€œinfructuo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.