UrduPoint.com

Chinese Astronomers Detect 9 Super Lithium-rich Unevolved Stars

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Chinese astronomers detect 9 super lithium-rich unevolved stars

BEIJING, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Using China's largest optical telescope, astronomers have discovered a record number of unevolved stars rich in lithium, a key chemical element linking cosmology to the structure and evolution of stars.

With the help of the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST), a team led by researchers from the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese academy of Sciences has discovered nine new lithium-rich unevolved stars, more than twice as many as previously known. The study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Researchers wrote in the paper that the new found stars present unusually high levels of lithium abundances, which suggests that they must have experienced a history of lithium enrichment.

According to the study, the lithium contents of the nine stars are about three times higher than the lithium content of the sun.

Given that seven of the stars are fast rotators, the astronomers assume that the accretion of circumstellar matter may be the main contributor to the stars' lithium enhancement.

Although the mechanisms of lithium enrichment in the unevolved stars have been discussed widely, they remain unclear. The detection of the nine new stars of this class could be a breakthrough in the field, the researchers noted in a statement on Tuesday.

LAMOST went into operation in 2008 to collect high-quality spectra, data collection that helps astronomers study celestial bodies' chemical composition, density, atmosphere and magnetism. The telescope has helped scientists discover the heaviest stellar black hole and the most lithium-rich giant star.

Further studies are necessary in order to confirm these discoveries. The researchers said that sky surveys by LAMOST will yield further discoveries of super lithium-rich unevolved stars.

Related Topics

China May National University From

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

45 seconds ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

9 minutes ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

23 minutes ago
 Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.